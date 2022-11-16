Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

IAS stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 1.37. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 17.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% in the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 319,439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

