Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 17.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% in the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 319,439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
