Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $623.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,681 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 263,834 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

