Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Cut by Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the technology company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

