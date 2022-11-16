Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

MSGE opened at $42.68 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.