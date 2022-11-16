Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 197,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 102,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.