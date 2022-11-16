Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Shares of NASDAQ STRC opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.52. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 197,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 102,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

