Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

TSE TXG opened at C$11.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$964.03 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.65.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.