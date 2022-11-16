Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vaxart, Inc. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vaxart by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,070,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,988,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 342,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 836,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 214,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vaxart by 991.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 754,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

