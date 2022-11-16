Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Reduced by Analyst

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agrify in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agrify’s current full-year earnings is ($27.03) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Agrify’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($14.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGFY. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Agrify stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.90.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 55.56% and a negative net margin of 208.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 351,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 276,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

