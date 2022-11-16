Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Arhaus Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.