Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.43.

CEU opened at C$3.06 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$780.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

