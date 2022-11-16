Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Reduced by Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.