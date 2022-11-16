Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NuVasive’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $37.31 on Monday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at $105,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.