Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Increased by Analyst

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.84. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 24,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Precigen by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 587,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Precigen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,761,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 76,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 252.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 64,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

