Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 394,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

