Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Primoris Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 394,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.