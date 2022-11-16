Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Increased by Analyst

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

