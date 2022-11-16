Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.