Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Stock Performance
Shares of Qumu stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.76. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
