Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.76. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

About Qumu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

