Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Position Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.31.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

