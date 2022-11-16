Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $4,531,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 726,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,850,000 after purchasing an additional 260,418 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 398,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.