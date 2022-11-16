Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,038,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

RWT opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of $873.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.24. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.58%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

