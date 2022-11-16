Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of WYNN opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

