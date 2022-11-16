Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ECN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.49 million and a PE ratio of 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at C$2,270,847.96. In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96. Also, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 362,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,329.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

