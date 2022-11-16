Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

NASDAQ CG opened at $29.75 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

