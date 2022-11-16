Research Analysts Set Expectations for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $222.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average is $244.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.