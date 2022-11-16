Research Analysts Set Expectations for PGT Innovations, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $294,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

