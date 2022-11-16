Reviewing Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) & Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hagerty and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kering 0 5 5 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and Kering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million 4.52 -$46.36 million ($0.57) -14.72 Kering $20.88 billion 3.34 $3.76 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Risk & Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kering beats Hagerty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Kering

(Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,565 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.