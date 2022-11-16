Reviewing PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Creek Road Miners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 2.37 $216.08 million $0.77 18.06 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 2.27 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 10.03% 18.53% 6.06% Creek Road Miners -1,524.15% -1,036.32% -174.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.7% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PagSeguro Digital and Creek Road Miners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 7 10 0 2.59 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus target price of $23.82, suggesting a potential upside of 71.27%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Creek Road Miners on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and POS app; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

