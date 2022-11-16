ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 264,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $243,455.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,807,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,649.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 570,286 shares of company stock worth $506,713. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.