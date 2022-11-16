ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
