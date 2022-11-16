Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.79. 3,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,245,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,266 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.