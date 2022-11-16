& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 3,702 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,057.06 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $146.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.