Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Cowen

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RKLY. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rockley Photonics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:RKLY opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

About Rockley Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.