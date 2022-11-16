Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Rush Street Interactive worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $906.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,873 shares of company stock worth $345,196 over the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

