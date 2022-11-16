Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.79) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.95.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 92.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

