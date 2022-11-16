Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Lowered to $2.85 at Citigroup

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

SB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 3.0 %

SB stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $380.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.