Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
SALM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
