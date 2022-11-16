Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.