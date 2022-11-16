Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.29.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 300.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,887. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

