Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $160,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $151,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

