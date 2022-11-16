SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.73.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

SBAC opened at $295.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.11. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

