Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al Sells 57,467 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.