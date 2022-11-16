Scotiabank Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$168.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $105.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 78.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of TFI International by 19.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

