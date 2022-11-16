Scotiabank Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$168.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $105.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
