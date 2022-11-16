Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.60.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
SEA Trading Up 36.0 %
NYSE SE opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $355.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Trading of SEA
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 15.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $6,233,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 14.6% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 844,076 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,311,000 after buying an additional 107,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
