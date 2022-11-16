SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 16,908.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 346,959 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 149,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.