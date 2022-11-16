SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,505 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 66.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 161.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

