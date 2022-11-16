SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,110 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

