SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,154 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

