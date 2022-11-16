SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,956 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FNDX opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

