SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,109 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

