SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 22.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CL King cut their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

