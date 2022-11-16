SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $155,000 Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.

Insider Activity

onsemi Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

