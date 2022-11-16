SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

ATVI stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

